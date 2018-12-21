NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police have released surveillance video from an officer-involved shooting that happened at a North City gas station on December 12.
Police say the footage shows officers pulling into a BP station at Goodfellow and Lillian and then shows an officer approach the suspect vehicle, which police say was reported stolen.
When the officer approached the car, the suspect then reversed at a high-rate of speed, hitting an island at the station. After the accident, the footage shows the officer falling to the ground. Police say the officer had his gun drawn at the time.
Police believe the officer fired his gun between confronting the suspect and the accident.
Police say the whole incident lasted 13 seconds.
The officer was injured, taken to a hospital and is now recovering. The suspect, Demario Bass, 29, died.
