FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews rushed to St. Clair Square on Tuesday following a shooting outside the food court entrance. A day later, police released surveillance photos of a group of people they believe were involved in the shooting.
Police said they were dispatched to the mall at 3:10 p.m. for a "disturbance" between two men. Upon arrival, officers learned that one man fired a gun outside the mall and shattered a window. Police said the two men had an argument before one began shooting a gun.
The view from Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed what appeared to be two bullet holes in a door near the food court. Police had a large area of the parking lot blocked off with tape and evidence markers are seen outside of the mall.
Police said they found one of the men involved in the shooting outside one of the main mall entrances. He was arrested but police said they did not find a gun.
Fairview Heights officers locked down the mall and searched for the gunman but were unable to find him.
In the surveillance photos, you can see one person pushing a child in a stroller.
The mall reopened around 4:30 p.m.
If you know anything about this shooting or recognize anyone in the photos, you're encouraged to call Fairview Heights police at 618-489-2100.
