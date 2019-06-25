This Jan. 29, 2019, image made from police body cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department purports to show Jussie Smollett, with a white rope wrapped around his neck, talking with police officers in his apartment in Chicago. Chicago police on Monday, June 24, released hundreds of files from the investigation into Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men, including releasing the video footage for the first time of the "Empire" actor wearing the thin white rope wrapped around his neck that he told detectives was a noose. The footage from the Chicago police blurred out Smollett's face because, police explained, he was considered a victim at that point. (Chicago Police Department via AP)