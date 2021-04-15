ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police hope surveillance images can help capture two suspected car thieves.
A woman reported her vehicle was stolen in the 3900 block of Flad Avenue, in the Shaw neighborhood, the morning of April 5. She said she parked the vehicle around 11 p.m. on April 4 and discovered it missing the next morning. The stolen vehicle was found a day later in the 2600 block of Gravois.
The images released Thursday morning show two suspects believed to be connected to the crime. Police said the suspect with the bookbag is responsible for stealing the vehicle from the parking pad. The other suspect was seen on surveillance with the stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of Gravois. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a detective at 314-444-0100.
