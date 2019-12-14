ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police released dash camera video showing the moments before a deadly shooting on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood.
Police said 20-year-old Marvin Davis was shot and killed while driving westbound on I-270. The deadly shooting happened Friday around 11:15 a.m. on I-270 near Lindbergh in Hazlewood.
A witness provided police with dash cam video from the time of the shooting. The video shows a car swerving on the highway and crashing. Police are looking to identify two people in a black SUV.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
