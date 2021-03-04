Hours-long standoff has peaceful ending in Eureka An hours-long standoff at a home in Eureka ended late Thursday night.

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police dispatch audio News 4 obtained reveals the tense moments as Eureka police tried to talk a suicidal man down who was inside his home with a gun, a woman and two young children.

Police were called to the home on Currier and Ives Drive on February 18 just before 3:30 p.m. for domestic violence. When police arrived, they heard a gunshot.

In the newly released police radio traffic, you hear a dispatcher communicating with Sergeant Will Knittel and Lieutenant Mike Werges of the Eureka Police Department.

Dispatcher: “Just said there’s going to be blood all over the wall. The male is counting down again. He said he could hear the cops.” Dispatcher: “Male has the gun to his temple with a finger on the trigger.”

Werges said in most cases during a standoff, police would not enter the home at risk of escalating the situation and instead use a negotiator to try and convince the suspect to come out. In this situation, that all changed when Knittel and Werges realized there was a 5 and 2-year-old inside.

Lt. Werges: “We’re trying to get the children out of the house now, out the back door. He is barricaded in the bedroom with another individual.”

The other individual is believed to be the ex-wife. Knittel managed to get both children out of the home while Werges guarded the bedroom door.

“Another shot fired.”

Minutes later, the female came running out of the home unharmed.

Lt. Werges: “We got the hostage out. The hostage is out." Lt. Werges: “Just a single subject now armed with a handgun in the residence. He is barricaded. We have the last hostage out. She advised he fired two shots, one into the floor and one into a phone.”

At that point, police retreated, surrounded the home outside, and let the negotiator take over.

“At the end of the day it’s about getting the kids out, it’s about any victims and getting my officers home to their families because that’s what matters,” Werges said.

There are moments in our lives we'll never forget. Werges said this will be one of his.

"Domestic is unfortunately a very common situation for us to respond to. A domestic involving a firearm is less common. A domestic involving a firearm that’s been discharged is even less common and then you add in the fact that there’s children inside the residence," Werges said.

The man, identified as 52-year-old Glenn Hillam, peacefully surrendered around 10 p.m. No one was hurt. He is charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, and resisting arrest.

Eureka police credit the peaceful resolution with the active shooter training they're required to complete.