chase2.JPG
Andrew McMunn

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A car chase in North City ended Saturday morning with multiple suspects in custody, according to authorities.

The chase ended at the intersection of Cass and Leffingwell sometime before 10 a.m.

News 4 was on the scene of the chase, which ended with an overturned car. Police said the car was believed to have been stolen.

+1 
chase.JPG

When the car overturned, the suspects attempted to run, resulting in their arrests. Although multiple arrests were made, police did not say how many arrests were actually made.

This story will be updated when new information comes in.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.