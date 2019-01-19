NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A car chase in North City ended Saturday morning with multiple suspects in custody, according to authorities.
The chase ended at the intersection of Cass and Leffingwell sometime before 10 a.m.
News 4 was on the scene of the chase, which ended with an overturned car. Police said the car was believed to have been stolen.
When the car overturned, the suspects attempted to run, resulting in their arrests. Although multiple arrests were made, police did not say how many arrests were actually made.
This story will be updated when new information comes in.
