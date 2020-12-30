SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A pursuit that started in the Metro East ended in Spanish Lake Wednesday night.
There are several police agencies at the scene on Shardell Drive in Spanish as of 10:30 p.m.
News 4 is working to confirm where the pursuit started and what exactly happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.