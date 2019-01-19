NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One is dead and three are injured after a police chase resulted in a crash in Breckenridge Hills Saturday evening, police said.
Three suspects in their 20's allegedly robbed a Menard's on St. Charles Rock Road. One of the suspects made a threat to the Menard's security guard with a weapon in hand, police said. The guard called police.
Police saw the red car of the suspects leaving Menard's and began the chase at around 6:30 p.m.
The chase lasted 30 seconds when the suspect's red car crashed into another travelling black car. The driver of the red car is dead, both other suspects are injured. The driver of the black car is also injured, police said.
The crash happened on St. Charles Rock Rd near Lynntown Drive.
