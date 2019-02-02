MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A police pursuit ended in a two-vehicle crash southbound Route 3 south of Hartford in Madison County Saturday afternoon.
Police attempted a traffic stop of an SUV in South Roxana at around 3:00 p.m. The SUV fled from the officer, making its way to Route 3 and eventually hitting a white Corolla.
Both female occupants of the SUV were ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries. The male driver of the Corolla was also injured. All three were transported to a nearby hospital.
The accident happened a mile South of the New Poag Road exit, North of Interstate 270.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
