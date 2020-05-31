FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Demonstrators gathered around the Ferguson Police Department for the second night in protest of police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
Protesters threw rocks and fireworks at officers just after 9 p.m. and Ferguson police officers gave them verbal warnings to disperse.
The St. Louis County Police Department then said the situation has become an unlawful assembly as protesters refused to stop and continued attacking the officers. News 4 crews on the scene said tear gas was deployed.
The protest on Saturday night turned violent and seven officers were injured as a result.
The City of Ferguson also had a curfew that went into place earlier in the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.