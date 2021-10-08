Police: Human remains found in North County creek

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Human remains were found in a creek Friday in north St. Louis County.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said partial human remains were found in a creek by the 6700 block of Finchdale Court. Crews responded to the area around 1:30 p.m.
You're asked to call police at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about this incident.
