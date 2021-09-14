HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Hazelwood responded to a disturbance at McNair Elementary Tuesday morning.
Around 11:15 a.m., police said two parents that were dropping their children were involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of the school.
Both parents had guns in their vehicles at the time. It was unclear if anyone was arrested.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
