ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are on scene of a crash in St. Louis.
At least three cars were involved in the crash shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Jefferson and Chouteau.
Following the collision, multiple police vehicles were seen in the area and part of Jefferson was blocked to traffic.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.