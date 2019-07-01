ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The union representing St. Louis City police officers is calling for all officers to be armed with assault weapons.
Jeff Roorda with the Police Officer’s Association says officers are getting out-gunned.
He believes arming all officers with AR-15s would help them match what they are seeing on the streets.
This isn’t the first time Roorda has proposal arming officers with assault weapons.
News 4 spoke with several St. Louis residents about the idea.
“There’s no reason to have that kind of a weapon and I just don’t see the point. I mean I’m hoping police can do their job without having to use that type of a weapon,” said St. Louis resident Debbie Monfort.
Monfort says the idea of officers carrying assault weapons ‘scares me to death.’ He friend is also against the idea.
“If anything, I would like to see our police be trained so that the last thing they do is to go for their gun,” said St. Louis resident Mary Patton.
News 4 reached out the Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office for comment and is waiting to hear back.
