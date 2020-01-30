Police officers in St. Louis City and County are participating in a program that encourages them to play chess with students, building a positive relationship.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police officers from St. Louis City and County are taking part in a program that encourages them to play chess with local students. 

Officers went to Lift For Life Academy Thursday to play chess with the students and Steve Harris got to be alongside for the event that tries to foster positive relationships between police departments and students.

