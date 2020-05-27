WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police officers use a lot of tools to protect themselves and the community and at crime scenes, a face mask is now often another part of their uniform. But it’s not required.
Eve Samuel said she was shocked to learn police are not wearing face masks when conducting traffic stops. On Tuesday, her truck broke down outside of the Webster Groves Rec Plex on East Glendale.
“I had just called the Webster Groves non-emergency police number to let them know I was sitting there waiting for a tow, when this officer on a motorcycle came up and he wasn't wearing a mask,” said Samuel.
Samuel said her big concern was because she is considered high risk for COVID-19.
“He then insisted I show him my driver’s license and I put it up against the glass and he demanded I roll down the window and hand him my license and he had no mask,” she explained.
News 4 reached out multiple times by phone and email for more information from Webster Groves Police Department but we wanted to check in with the policies of other departments in the area.
In St. Louis County, officers are not required to wear masks but it is recommended, ultimately it's up to their discretion.
A spokesperson told News 4, “when responding to an emergency it’s not always feasible.”
In St. Louis City, a similar policy, it's not required but officers are encouraged to wear a face covering if social distancing is not possible.
A spokesperson for St. Charles County Police said, “Officers are encouraged to wear a face mask on all calls and traffic stops, especially when engaging with individuals who have a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.”
Florissant Police Department, O’Fallon and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department all say officers are provided PPE but it is up to the discretion of the officer when to wear a mask.
In Chicago, officers are required to wear masks. If they are in public, its policy that officers have their mouth and noses covered.
For Samuel, she would at least like to see it here on request by a citizen.
“On request i do not think that's too much to ask,” she said. “I think it’s probably a brand new issue that nobody’s had time to figure out yet. However that was awfully discouraging and it’s time to get clear on what the public can expect from the people who are sworn to protect us.”
Joe Patterson, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Union said their biggest concern is ensuring officers have the PPE they need. He said there are times when an officer would not want to wear a mask, including during a traffic stop. One prime reason, to ensure the driver can clearly understand the officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.