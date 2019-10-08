WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A police officer from a mid-Missouri town drove to Wentzville in order to have sex with a 14-year-old girl and her mother, federal authorities say.
Clint Baer, 41, an officer with the Centralia, Mo. Police Department is charged with using interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
In March, prosecutors say Baer contacted someone he thought was the 14-year-old’s mother on a social networking website. The person he contacted was actually an undercover FBI agent.
Over the course of several months, authorities say he exchanged sexually detailed and explicit texts and phone calls with the undercover agent. He allegedly stated his desire to have sex with the mother and the 14-year-old.
Monday, authorities say Baer traveled from Centralia to Wentzville, Mo. to have sex with the teen and her mother. He was arrested in Wentzville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.