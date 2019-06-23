WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A North County Police Cooperative officer was shot and killed inside a Wellston market Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Page Avenue, at the Wellston Food Market, shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Cooperative Chief John Buchannan identified the officer in a Sunday night news conference as Michael Langsdorf. The officer was rushed to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday night.
Langsdorf had been employed by the department for three months. The chief said Langsdorf was responding to a bad check report at the market. Five minutes late, the department received a call for an officer down.
A suspect was taken into custody, a police source told News 4. He was not injured.
The North County Police Cooperative serves seven North County communities, including Wellston.
Police said they will hold another news conference Monday morning with additional information.
