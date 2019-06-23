ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police said an officer was shot and was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital for treatment.
Police said the North County Cooperative male officer was shot in the 6200 block of Page Ave. in Wellston shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The scene is around Wellston Food Market at Page and Stephen Jones Ave.
Multiple police departments responded to the scene.
There is no word yet on extent of injuries.
This is a developing story. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.