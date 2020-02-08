CUBA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect died, and an officer was wounded during an incident that happened in Cuba, Mo. Saturday afternoon.
Police say around 3:00 p.m., an officer was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic disturbance. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.