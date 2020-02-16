FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Walmart in Ferguson Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at the Walmart on West Florissant around 7:15 p.m.
Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said it is a Calverton Park police officer who was working secondary at the Walmart.
A Walmart employee told News 4 that the officer was working security at the front of the store. The store is closed.
The St. Louis County Police Department said they have sent numerous resources to assist the investigation including Metro Air Support Unit, canine unit, and patrol officers.
No word yet on who the shooter is.
No other information has been released yet. News 4 has crews on the scene.
