ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two police officers spotted a man hanging out of the passenger side of a car window and shooting a gun near the intersection of Arlington and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday morning.
One of the officers fired at the car while it took off eastward down MLK, police said.
The suspected vehicle was found later in the 4200 block of W. Cote Brilliante with no one inside the car.
Police are looking for the shooter and driver. No descriptions or make and model of the car was given. Police also don't know if the shooter was hit by gunfire.
No officers were injured. Police said the officer who fired his weapon is 24-years-old and has one and a half years of service. The second officer is 27-years-old also with one and a half years of experience.
The Force Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.
