ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A police officer who tried to stop a man was hurt when the fleeing suspect hit him with his car, law enforcement said.
Police said they tried to stop the man at North Grand and Harper around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The man got into his car and used it to hit the officer as well as his marked patrol vehicle.
Police then chased the car where the pursuit ended near the area of Shreve and W. Florissant where two suspects were arrested.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
No other information has been released yet.
