NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A police officer was hit while out of his squad car on northbound I-170 Friday evening.
The crash happened near the St. Charles Rock Road exit just after 7:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 a Normandy officer was taken to a hospital and the car involved is still at the scene. The view from the MoDOT camera showed numerous squad cars on the scene. All northbound lanes of I-170 were closed for more than an hour.
The officer was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
