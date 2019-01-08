FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - A police officer from Oklahoma is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting boys in several states, including Illinois.
Michael Lindsey, 35, of Harrah, Oklahoma is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Authorities say he has sexually assaulted preteen or teenage boys in Fariview Heights, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Three victims have been identified.
Police believe Lindsey lived in the Metro East until 2010, when he moved to Oklahoma.
When the investigation started, Lindsey was working as a police officer in Oklahoma, where he is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He is awaiting extradition back to St. Clair County.
Fairview Heights Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact them at (618) 489-2130.
