O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A police officer and three children were injured in a two-car crash that happened in O'Fallon, Mo. Sunday morning, police tell News 4.
The accident happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway K and Cristina Marie Drive. Police say a squad car with one officer inside got into an accident with a van that had three kids inside.
The officer and three children were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
