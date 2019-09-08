O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The O'Fallon, Missouri Walmart on Highway K was evacuated Sunday afternoon for a couple hours after officials received reports of a bomb threat, police say.
The O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department said Walmart and surrounding stores were evacuated after Walmart received a call from an anonymous person saying there was a bomb in the store.
The department received assistance from Lambert Airport Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI as well as several explosive-detecting K9 units. Police said there were no signs of evidence to indicate the threat was credible.
After thorough investigation, Walmart and nearby stores reopened for business.
Investigators are looking into who made the call.
No other information was released.
