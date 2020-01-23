FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department said a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home in Fenton Thursday night.
Police said they are negotiating with the shooting suspect who is barricaded inside the home in the 1800 block of Charity Court off Highway 141. Police are working to find out if the suspect is alone in the house.
The woman who was shot is expected to survive, according to police.
The shooting call happened at 5:55 p.m.
No other information has been released.
