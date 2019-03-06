HARRISBURG, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Troopers with the Illinois State Police are requesting assistance locating a missing 19-year-old Harrisburg woman, Brooke Naylor.
Naylor is described as 5'3" and approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in Harrisburg, which is about 130 miles southeast of St. Louis, on March 3, 2019 with her brown Boxer.
Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was located on the Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop approximately halfway between Route 142 and Route 1.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brooke Naylor, the Illinois State Police as that you contact them at (618) 384-9945.
