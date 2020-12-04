HOUSTON (AP) – Police in Texas say more than two dozen people who were possibly being held as a part of a human smuggling operation have been removed from a house in Houston.
Officers responded to reports late Thursday of a man in his underwear running down a residential street and yelling that he had been kidnapped.
He then led officers to a home, where at least 25 men and one woman were also found only wearing undergarments.
A few people possibly involved in the smuggling operation were detained.
The people who had been held at the home were mostly from Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba and Honduras.
They were taken to a school gymnasium to get out of the cold.
