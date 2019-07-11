KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a Michigan woman killed herself and twin daughters by driving into a river after trying to poison the children.
Kalamazoo police released reports saying 44-year-old Ineza McClinton tried to make 9-year-old twins, Angel and Faith, drink juice with added antifreeze in the spring. McClinton's mother told investigators about the plan, which included Ineza McClinton's attempt to die by overdosing on pills.
Police say information about the attempted poisoning wasn't reported to officers in Grand Rapids, where McClinton and her daughters lived.
McClinton drove into the Kalamazoo River on June 17 after letting out two granddaughters. Relatives say she sought help for depression and took prescription drugs for mental illnesses.
