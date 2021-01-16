BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers found a woman and her young daughter dead after they hadn't been seen since Tuesday.
Officers with the Bridgeton Police Department found 37-year-old Kanisha Richardson and her 2-year-old daughter Ava Richardson on Saturday after issuing an Endangered Person Advisory on Wednesday.
Officers found both of them dead inside a car in the 12100 block of Nottingham in Bridgeton just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators haven't released the cause of death yet.
Authorities said Kanisha made some suicidal statements and she may had been armed with a firearm when the advisory was sent out on Wednesday.
If you know anything about this incident, call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.