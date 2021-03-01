MIDDLETON, Ohio (CNN) The search for a missing boy in Ohio has turned into a recovery mission.
Officials are now looking for the remains of the six-year-old James Hutchinson after his parents confessed that they dumped his body in a river. Brittany Gosney, 29, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence while her 42-year-old boyfriend James Hamilton is facing charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Gosney's sister, Lisa Gosney, remembers her nephew as "just the sweetest little boy. When asked if she was aware of any problems at their home, Lisa Gosney couldn't recall any.
"Nothing that I am too aware about. I just know that they recently got their home and they are starting over fresh. I was trying to help her," she said.
On Sunday, James was reported missing by his mother, sparking a search party. Police later confirmed the child's death.
"Sadly upon further questioning of Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, they now say that James was killed in Preble County a few days ago. The child's body was brought back to Middletown, where they live, and later put into the Ohio River," officials said.
Jame's aunt is still trying to make sense after learning the details. She adds, "I am just questioning why, trying to make this make sense. It just makes no sense."
Two other children have been removed from the family's home.
