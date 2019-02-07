SUNSET HILLS (KMOV.com) - Two North County men are facing charges after they allegedly broke into a Sunset hills home and robbed a family.
Dion Nickleson, 36, and Joseph Carlson, 20, are charged with first-degree robbery, burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police say on the afternoon of January 30, the two armed men broke into a home in the 100 block of Deane Court, where they encountered a woman and three children ranging in ages from 6-months-old to 10-years-old.
Authorities say the suspects forced the women to the floor and took jewelry from her. She injured one of her hands, police said.
The three children ran into bedroom where police say the 10-year-old called 911. One of the suspects then went into the bedroom before both suspects fled.
None of the children were injured.
Nicholson was arrested on Tuesday but Carlson is still at-large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
Nicholson is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
