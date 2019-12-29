CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after a masked robber allegedly forced his way into a Central West End home Saturday afternoon.
Around 6:30 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was opening the front door of her home in the 4000 block of Westminster when a masked man approached her from behind.
Police said the man placed a gun to her back and told her to open the door.
After he forced his way into the home, the robber ordered the woman to get on the floor and empty her purse. The suspect then ran away with the woman's money.
A 20-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy were also inside the home.
No one was injured.
