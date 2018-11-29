NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Authorities said a man called police and admitted he shot someone in North City on Thursday night.
A man called police just before 9:00 p.m. and said he shot someone near the intersection of Arlington and Ridge.
The victim died at the scene.
Police said homicide detectives are investigating.
