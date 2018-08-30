SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Sullivan, Mo. have charged a 35-year-old with unlawful use of weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after police say he threatened two individuals with a large sword.
On August 26, just before midnight, police say Christopher Thomas, of Sullivan, confronted two men in the area of Raymond St. and Fair St. while wielding a large sword and threatened to “chop some white [expletive]s up.”
Upon being taken into custody, Thomas was found in possession of small, clear plastic baggie, which contained white crystals, which police believed to be methamphetamine. Once being brought into the Sullivan Police Department, police discovered another baggie containing more methamphetamine.
Thomas’ sentence hearing is scheduled for Friday, September 7 in Crawford County.
