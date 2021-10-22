ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged Thursday with stealing an ambulance while he was leaving a hospital.
Charges allege Montez A. Ballard, of St. Louis, stole the ambulance around 4:30 in the afternoon from SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital.
Richmond Heights police responded to the report of a stolen ambulance Wednesday. A witness reportedly identified Ballard as the man who stole the ambulance.
According to court documents, Ballard denied stealing the ambulance. The documents state the ambulance driver left the keys in the vehicle and left it running.
Ballard was discharged from St. Mary's Hospital 10 minutes before the ambulance was stolen, the documents state. Ballard was on probation before the incident for stealing a vehicle and resisting arrest.
