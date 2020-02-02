SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police are investigating a stabbing in the Shaw neighborhood Saturday night.
Around 7:15 p.m., a 27-year-old was found lying on a front porch of a home near Thurman and Russell. The victim told police he was stabbed in the abdomen after asking a man for a cigarette.
The suspect then ran away before police arrived. Officials said the 27-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
