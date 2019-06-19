SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are alerting residents in Shrewsbury of a new scam going around.
A man has been knocking on doors and windows in the Georgetown Apartment complex, according to police.
Once the resident comes to the door, the man asks for money to pay his babysitter.
The man says he will come back within the hour to the pay the "neighbor" back and he never returns.
If someone is knocking on your door that you do not know you can always call police to check things out.
