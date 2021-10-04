ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot while trying to break into a vehicle Monday night, police said.
The man was shot in the head in the 100 block of Iron Street just before 8:30 p.m. Police said he was not conscious, but breathing when they arrived.
No other information was made available.
