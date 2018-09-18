ST LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the neck during an attempted carjacking near Forest Park just after midnight.
Investigators said the man, who is described as being in his 50's, was sitting in his car on Rosebury Avenue when the suspect approached the car, shot the victim and ran off.
Officers said the victim then got out of his car to try and find help, which is when the car rolled across South Skinker Boulevard and into Forest Park.
While investigators gathered evidence from the vehicle in the 700 block of South Skinker, News 4 crews on the scene noticed a bullet hole in the window of the driver's side of the car.
Initial reports from police said the man who was shot is expected to survive.
Police have not released any details on a suspect.
