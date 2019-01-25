JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a gas station near De Soto Thursday evening.
Police said the shooting happened at a Phillips 66 in the 3600 block of Athena School Road around 6:30 p.m.
Officers said they received a call for a disturbance that occurred at a home near the gas station.
Officers were in the area searching for three men when they say they noticed one of the men involved in the disturbance coming out of the restroom at the Phillips 66.
When officers tried to speak with him, police said he told them he wasn't going to go back to prison and pulled out a knife, and rushed at a sheriff's deputy.
The officers then shot him. The suspect was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
No officers were injured.
The two other men were questioned and released, police said.
Officers said they found another knife on the suspect and are looking at surveillance video from the gas station.
