ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man who died after being shot in a South County apartment early Monday morning has been identified.
Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a “burglary in progress” at an apartment in the 2800 block of Blackforest Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man later identified as 27-year-old Alex Mitchell of Imperial, Mo. After beginning life-saving treatment, he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, St. Louis County police said.
Police later determined that a man heard his neighbor's apartment door being forced open and a woman inside screaming for help. The man grabbed a gun to come to the woman's aid and shot Mitchell, who is the woman's ex-boyfriend.
The neighbor is cooperating with officers and has not been charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.