ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities are investigating an overnight home invasion in St. Peters.

Around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Turnberry Apartments after dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the area. Once there, a man told police he was inside his home with a woman and child when someone broke in. The man said he shot at the burglars before they fled in a dark-colored SUV or minivan.

None of the victims were injured, police said.

