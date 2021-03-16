ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities are investigating an overnight home invasion in St. Peters.
Around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Turnberry Apartments after dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the area. Once there, a man told police he was inside his home with a woman and child when someone broke in. The man said he shot at the burglars before they fled in a dark-colored SUV or minivan.
None of the victims were injured, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.