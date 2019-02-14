FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County man said two suspects tried to force him to pull his car over and shot at him when he refused.
Around 1:30 Thursday, the man was driving on Little Indian Creek Road near Yellow Dog Road, when a Black 2002 GMC Envoy approached from behind.
The drover then pulled alongside and motioned for him to pull over.
The man motioned back that he wouldn't pull over and the men in the SUV displayed a rifle.
The man told police he swerved into the suspects' vehicle to run them off the road, and caused them to swerve into the ditch and get stuck.
When he drove away, he told police he heard gunfire and later saw two males flee on foot from the intersection running towards Yellow Dog Road.
Deputies said evidence from the stolen car suggests that a weapon was fired from inside it.
The area was searched, but no suspects were found. The suspects' SUV wass reported stolen from Union, Missouri.
The suspects are described as two white males, late twenties to early thirties.
One suspect was wearing a blue tee shirt, dark ball cap, and blue jeans. The second suspect was wearing blue jeans, light shirt, and a red ball cap.
If anyone sees the suspects, the sheriff's office asks they contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560.
