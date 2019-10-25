ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is accused of attacking and robbing an acquaintance of his in north St. Louis City late Thursday night.
Police said two men acquainted with one another were in a vehicle around the are of Bulwer Avenue and John Avenue in north St. Louis City Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. when they got into an argument.
As a result, police said, one of the men hit the other with a crowbar causing a small injury to the head. The 37-year-old suspect then stole the victim's money and damaged his phone.
Police said the suspect then left the scene in the burgundy vehicle.
No other information was released.
