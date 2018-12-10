NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in a North County apartment complex Sunday.
Officers arrived to the 11100 block of Riaza Square for a report of a person down just before 4 p.m. Police said Ryan Aldridge, 28, of Riverview, was found shot to death outside of the Oaks Parks apartment.
Police have not released any information about potential suspect(s) involved in the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.