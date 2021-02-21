NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 55-year-old north St. Louis man was killed following an overnight street race, police said.
According to police, a 21-year-old man was speeding down Dr. Martin Luther King near Goodfellow around 4 a.m. in his Acura TSX while racing two other cars. The driver tried to pass a 2020 Ford Eco Sport but clipped the front end. The 21-year-old lost control and hit a parked 2006 Buick Lucerne. Officials said 55-year-old William Moore, of north St. Louis, was inside the car during the crash.
The impact caused the Acura to split in half and the 21-year-old was ejected, breaking his arm. He was taken to a local hospital by one of the original drivers who were in the street race. Moore was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital by emergency crews.
Authorities said at least one person was killed during the collision.
